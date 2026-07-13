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Flea and the Honora Band: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Kara Frame
Published July 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

The night before he stopped by the Desk, Flea took a moment between songs at the Black Cat in Washington, D.C., to call his experience of performing with a jazz band "an adventure." After four decades as a founding member and bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea was touring on his debut solo album, Honora, in small venues, including the NPR Music office space.

Yes, that's Flea on trumpet, doubling up on bass and spitting poetry, but as he admits, "I'm just one part of this ensemble." That ensemble features Tiny Desk alumni Jeff Parker, Josh Johnson and Anna Butterss as well as Deantoni Parks — musicians with deep catalogs across creative music. "Working with the musicians that I've worked with has been the most exciting part," Flea told me afterward, "just jamming, connecting and feeling who they are."

SET LIST

  • "Traffic Lights" 
  • "Morning Cry"
  • "A Plea"

MUSICIANS

  • Flea: trumpet, bass, vocals
  • Jeff Parker: guitar 
  • Josh Johnson: sax, keys
  • Anna Butterss: bass
  • Deantoni Parks: drums, keys

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producers: Kara Frame, Josh Newell
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.