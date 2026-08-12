Photos: See the best photos from the solar eclipse

Millions of people in Europe stepped outside this evening to watch a spectacular sunset with a solar eclipse. The path of totality passed through portions of Greenland, Iceland and Spain,

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Fabrizio Bensch / REUTERS / REUTERS People record a video of the moon partially covering the sun during a solar eclipse, as seen from Berlin, Germany.

Bernadett Szabo / REUTERS / REUTERS People wear protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Budapest, Hungary.

Guglielmo Mangiapane / REUTERS / REUTERS A fish jumps out of the water during a solar eclipse as the moon partially covers the sun and briefly dims the afternoon light along the coast of Fregene, near Rome.

Alberto Saiz / AP / AP A beachgoer wearing special eclipse glasses looks up during the beginning phase of a solar eclipse at Puerto de Sagunto beach near Valencia, Spain.

Marco di Marco / AP / AP The Hallgrímskirkja church is seen in the dark during a total solar eclipse on a cloudy day in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Suzanne Plunkett / REUTERS / REUTERS A drone picture of people wearing special protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse at the top of St Mary's Church bell tower in Rickmansworth, Britain.

Cesar Manso / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The Sun's corona glows as the Moon completely blocks the Sun during the totality phase of the total solar eclipse as seen from Lodoso, Burgos province, Spain.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Astrologists from the University of Toulouse prepare equipment ahead of observing a partial solar eclipse on the summit of the Pic du Midi, France.

Fredrick Sandberg / TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images / TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images The partial eclipse is seen from Observatorielunden park in central Stockholm, Sweden.

Ina Fassbender / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People look to the solar partial eclipse in the landscape park Halde Hoheward in Herten, western Germany.

Owen Humphreys / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images A view of the total eclipse, as the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, as seen from on board the Ambassador cruise ship Ambition, off the coast of Greenland.

Sarah Tilotta / Getty Images / Getty Images People gather to view the partial solar eclipse near Martello Tower 3 in Folkestone, England.

Markus Schreiber / AP / AP The moon partially covers the sun during solar eclipse near the Molecule Man sculpture in Berlin, Germany.

Hugh Hastings / Getty Images / Getty Images A member of the public shows the four pairs of solar eclipse glasses they bought from a stall on Custom House Quay,in Falmouth, England.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images People watch as a wild fire climbs a hill near where thousands are set to gather for the total solar eclipse at El Monte De San Pedro park in A Coruna, Spain.