Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the 1980s English new wave band Duran Duran, whose huge pop hits included "Hungry Like the Wolf," "The Reflex" and "Rio" and were inextricably linked to the launch of MTV, has died. He was 65.

Taylor's death was confirmed by his family and bandmates in a statement posted on social media and Duran Duran's website.

"From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed," the band said.

Lo Sai-hung / AP FILE - Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor listens as a fellow band member answers a question at a news conference in Hong Kong, Aug. 26, 2004.

On the night he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Taylor revealed that he had been battling Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for several years and was unable to attend.

"I would like to thank each of my brothers in this great band," he wrote. "You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one's own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible."

The two-time Grammy Award-winners had nine gold records and six platinum ones, with 20 Top 20 singles in the U.K. and 18 in the U.S. They were two-time Ivor Novello Award winners and are MTV Video Visionary Award recipients.

The band's 1981 debut album "Duran Duran" had their first hit single, "Planet Earth," but it was "Rio" that transformed them into trans-Atlantic stars. The Rock Hall explained their appeal this way: "They were new wave outsiders who became music video stars — 'Tiger Beat' fashion pinups who rocked arenas."

How music videos made Duran Duran massively famous

The band's imperial stage occurred with a trio of hit albums between 1981 and 1983, with such dance-floor barnburners as "Girls on Film" and "Union of the Snake" and the moody ballads "The Chauffeur" and "Save a Prayer." Other hits in the coming years included "The Wild Boys," "New Moon on Monday" and "Come Undone." Their popularity was cemented when they recorded the James Bond theme song "A View to a Kill" and earned a slot at Live Aid in 1985.

Mixing fashion, pioneering synthesizers and glam-pop swagger, the telegenic band were all over radio and young people's walls, with bassist John Taylor and singer Simon Le Bon becoming heartthrobs and the band being labeled part of the New Romantics. Princess Diana was known to be a fan, which meant a lot to the band.

"It worked well for us," drummer Roger Taylor told Rolling Stone. "It was genuine. I don't think it was some sort of PR stunt. It was massive for us because she was the No. 1 icon of the early '80s."

The band's success was in large part due to their videos, including their Antigua-set song "Rio," which featured shots of the band in pastel suits sailing confidently on a yacht. For the album "Rio," they shot three music videos in Sri Lanka — including "Save a Prayer," which had John Taylor getting sprayed by an elephant — and two in Antigua, feeding MTV's need to have a stream of visuals, something classic rock didn't have.

"A lot of the success of the album is down to the power of the videos and the way it made the band omnipresent around the globe," Le Bon told The Daily Beast in 2012. Andy Taylor agreed: "I don't think we could have done it without MTV."

John Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes started the band as teenagers in the northern city of Birmingham in 1978, with a name inspired by a character in the Jane Fonda-starring sci-fi movie "Barbarella." Roger Taylor, Le Bon and Andy Taylor joined soon after, with the British press referring to them as the "Fab Five." Andy Taylor answered an ad in Melody Maker music magazine for a "Live-Wire Guitarist." (None of the Taylors were related.)

"We all grew up on the same vinyl records and live gigs, from David Bowie to Roxy Music, The Sex Pistols and, of course, Chic. I could go to all those places as a player and developed a hybrid guitar style that fitted this amazing concept of a band," Andy Taylor wrote in a letter read by the band during their Rock Hall induction.

Behind massive success, Taylor and bandmates were distant

Duran Duran had the unenviable job of following Led Zeppelin at Live Aid in Philadelphia and performed "A View to a Kill," "Union of the Snake," "Save a Prayer" and "The Reflex." In his book, "Wild Child," Andy Taylor revealed the band was, as he put it, "falling apart at the seams."

"Everything should have been perfect, but privately we were screwed and in turmoil. When we came offstage in Philadelphia there were no congratulatory hugs or friendly smiles. It was like we were completely foreign to each other, and it would be the last time we played together for almost two decades."

Jim Cooper / AP FILE - Music group Duran Duran poses at The Sony Club in New York, Oct. 12, 2004. From left are Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Andy Taylor, Simon Le Bon and John Taylor.

The various members all had some success with side projects: Le Bon, Rhodes and Roger Taylor recorded an album as Arcadia in 1985; John Taylor and Andy Taylor formed Power Station, a supergroup that included Robert Palmer, in 1984, having hits with "Some Like It Hot" and "Get It On."

In 1986, the band came together to record the hit album "Notorious," produced by Nile Rodgers — with hits including the title single and "Skin Trade" — but Andy Taylor made his second exit from the group after some early recording sessions for the album. He would stay away for such albums as 1997's "Medazzaland" and 2000′s "Pop Trash" — but returned for 2004's "Astronaut."

By 2007, Andy Taylor opted not to participate in the Timbaland-led "Red Carpet Massacre," an attempt to harness a more youthful rhythmic vibe.

"With Andy not turning up, it couldn't be a rock record, so that whole album was an attempt to patch over the cracks with Andy missing," John Taylor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2011.

Andy Taylor told The Scotsman in 2008: "People have wrongly assumed that I didn't want to be in the band, but the opposite is true. I always wanted to be in a band, but Duran Duran had ceased to function as a band."

At Duran Duran's height, they were as famously destructive as any rock band. Andy Taylor revealed in his memoir that he had a six-year cocaine habit and band members trashed hotel rooms, argued with management about money and had high-end shopping sprees.

Andy Taylor was the first of the Duran boys to get married, tying the knot with Tracey in 1982 and having four children — Andy, Georgie, Bethy and Izzy — and a grandson, Albie. He is survived by all of them, and they credited his devotion to them in a family statement.

"For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home," the family statement said.

In 2023, he released the album "Man's a Wolf to Man," his first solo release in over 30 years. On the title track, he sang: "Last night/I dreamt someone loved me/And life was not surreal/Someone's souvenir."

"Andy never took the easy musical route. His overdrive, overdrove us into being the only funk/rock/punk band in the New Romantic movement, with songs that still survive, decades later when his own life is cut so short," Le Bon said in a statement Wednesday.

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