Anne Swank Bothwell

Anna Swank Bothwell joined WMUK in February 2024. With an M.A. from New York University in Near Eastern Studies, Swank Bothwell brings an international perspective to her work at the station after a career in teaching and translation. A longtime fan of WMUK, she delights in supporting and sharing the station’s forward-looking agenda through new grant opportunities. When not at the station, she can be found playing with the Kalamazoo Philharmonia or at concerts with her four children.