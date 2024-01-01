© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK is experiencing ongoing interruptions on 102.1-FM. We are working to fix the problem, and apologize for the inconvenience

Anne Swank Bothwell

Grants Manager

Anna Swank Bothwell joined WMUK in February 2024. With an M.A. from New York University in Near Eastern Studies, Swank Bothwell brings an international perspective to her work at the station after a career in teaching and translation. A longtime fan of WMUK, she delights in supporting and sharing the station’s forward-looking agenda through new grant opportunities. When not at the station, she can be found playing with the Kalamazoo Philharmonia or at concerts with her four children.