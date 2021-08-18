 AAUP Protests WMU Salary Proposal | WMUK

AAUP Protests WMU Salary Proposal

By 1 hour ago

AAUP President Cathryn Bailey, right, at a rally on Oakland Drive Wednesday morning
Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Western Michigan University’s faculty union says contract negotiations with the school have reached an impasse. At a rally this morning, members and supporters of the American Association of University Professors called for a higher offer.

The demonstrators gathered along Oakland Drive, holding signs with messages like “What happened to being essential?” The show of force came as the union rejected what it called an unreasonably low offer for faculty salaries. AAUP President Cathryn Bailey said Western can pay more than it’s offering. And she said it ought to, given that faculty members lost pay and took on extra teaching at the height of the COVID pandemic.

“It feels especially insulting for that to happen after we’ve made those sacrifices, and again, made them because we were asked to do so, we were called to service and we stepped up,” she said.

“Our members are more motivated, I would say, then I have ever seen them. And I’m not surprised – that’s what happens when people feel that mistreated,” Bailey added.

Sociology professor and AAUP member Angie Moe said the university makes a similar low offer every contract cycle.

“Why do this?” she asked. “You have the money. Everybody has gone through a really difficult year. We have all sacrificed. Why not just show us the respect and move into the semester with a more positive collective narrative?”

Bailey wouldn’t say how much the union is asking for, or what Western offered. She did say all options are on the table including a strike.

In a written statement, WMU spokeswoman Paula Davis said the university was negotiating in good faith.

“Historically, WMU has aimed to pay competitive wages that help ensure a high-quality experience for our students, and that continues to be our goal,” she wrote.

Tags: 
WMU

Related Content

4-H Livestock Shows Resume In Kalamazoo

By Aug 12, 2021
Anna is smiling and holding a picture of her prizewinning chickens and Megan, to her right, is holding a white banner from the prizes. In the background attendees of the auction stand in a dimly lit pavilion
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Most of the Kalamazoo County fair was canceled this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But unlike last year, kids and youth in 4-H got to bring their animals to the fairgrounds. After nearly two weeks of showing animals from horses to goats to rabbits, the shows ended today with a livestock auction, the fair’s only public event for 2021.


What Happened To WMU's Electric Car-Charging Stations?

By Leona Larson Aug 9, 2021
A row of cars is parked at electric charging stations, which are grey with black tops and a few feet tall. Yellow concrete posts form a barrier between the chargers and the parking spots. There are solar panels above the chargers.
Leona Larson / WMUK

Just over 10 years ago Western Michigan University unveiled its first four electric vehicle charging stations. By 2014 it had a total of 22 chargers, prompting a British publication to rank the university as the fourth most “electric vehicle-friendly” campus in the United States. But a WMUK investigation found that Western has not kept up with maintenance for the chargers and that the ones that are left are no longer reliable. This story has been updated with additional information about WMU's contract with a private company called ChargePoint.