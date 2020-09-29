Don't Wait To Mail Your Absentee Ballot, Group Says

By Manny Wilson 28 minutes ago

Boxes for illegal and legal vote-by-mail ballots in Doral, Florida in July.
Credit Lynne Sladky / AP Photo

Clerks in Michigan have begun to mail absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election. The League of Women Voters is urging people to return those ballots promptly.

The nonprofit suggests that people mail their ballots no later than two weeks before the election. Paula Manley is with the League’s Michigan chapter. She said it can take a while for ballots to get through the mail.

“You can also take your ballot to your city clerk or township clerk's office and drop it off in person,” she added.

The post office is expecting a large volume of election mail this fall as many people vote absentee because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election 2020

