Encore's Cover Story Nearly A Year In The Making

Dr. Michelle Johnson
Credit Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

The cover story of the February issue of Encore Magazine went from a short profile proposed by Chris Killian last spring to a nearly 5000 word feature, due to the depth of topics and stories surrounding Michelle Johnson, according to Encore editor Marie Lee.


In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Lee touches on Dr. Johnson's achievements and interests as a public scholar, author, community activist, radio DJ and more. Lee also explains the story behind Sara Jacob's work as director of Kalamazoo County Continuum of Care, "Five Faves" by Lynn Houghton, and the success of Salespage, a Kalamazoo business that crunches data for investors which has grown during the pandemic.

Marie Lee
Encore Magazine
michelle johnson
Sara Jacobs

Behind The Stories In Encore's January Issue With Marie Lee

By Jan 13, 2021
Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

Every month, editor Marie Lee joins Cara Lieurance to talk about how the Southwest Michigan stories in the newest issue of Encore Magazine came together. 


Local Gift Guide, Photography, Postcards, Beer-Making and More In December's Encore

By Dec 2, 2020
Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

Marie Lee, editor of Encore Magazine, says the December issue is one of her favorites, because it features staff photographer Brian K. Powers' "best of the rest" portfolio -- standout images that didn't make it into the publication in the past 11 months. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Lee talks about prepping stories on a new Battle Creek brewery, the Southwest Michigan Postcard Club, a profile on Kalamazoo Bach Festival executive director Cori Somers, and more.


What's In Encore Magazine This Month?

By Nov 3, 2020
Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

They're free to pick up throughout the Kalamazoo region, but the issues of Encore Magazine that appear each month are produced with a lot of behind-the-scenes care and planning. Cara Lieurance speaks to editor Marie Lee about the major stories in November's edition. They also discuss Lee's vision for the magazine as an editor, the importance of local journalism and arts coverage, and Lee describes her desk area, which is covered in hand-written notes and printouts.