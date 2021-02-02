Encore's Cover Story Nearly A Year In The Making

The cover story of the February issue of Encore Magazine went from a short profile proposed by Chris Killian last spring to a nearly 5000 word feature, due to the depth of topics and stories surrounding Michelle Johnson, according to Encore editor Marie Lee.

An interview with Marie Lee, editor of Encore Magazine.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Lee touches on Dr. Johnson's achievements and interests as a public scholar, author, community activist, radio DJ and more. Lee also explains the story behind Sara Jacob's work as director of Kalamazoo County Continuum of Care, "Five Faves" by Lynn Houghton, and the success of Salespage, a Kalamazoo business that crunches data for investors which has grown during the pandemic.

