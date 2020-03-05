'Jeopardy!' Host Marks 1 Year Since Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

It's been one year since Alex Trebek was diagnosed with cancer. And now the "Jeopardy!" host is sharing an update with his fans.

ALEX TREBEK: Now, I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me; the chemo treatments will.

Alex Trebek had already beaten the odds. The survival rate after one year for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients like him is just 18%. He says the past 12 months have been challenging.

TREBEK: There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.

MARTIN: But in this video message to fans, Trebek says giving up was never an option.

TREBEK: It would've been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts of the value of living and hope. And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that had been said on my behalf.

INSKEEP: Having spoken of his faith, Trebek turned to the future.

TREBEK: You know, my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day. He said, Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only 7%, he was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival. And you know something? If I - no. If we - because so many of us are involved in this same situation - if we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible. I'll keep you posted.

MARTIN: We hope he does. Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!" marking one year since his diagnosis with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and taking it one day at a time.

