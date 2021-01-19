Kalamazoo County Moves On To Next Round Of COIVD-19 Vaccinations

The first of what could be over 40-thousand seniors in Kalamazoo County will get their first COVID-19 shots this week. The county's health department is holding clinics Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment only.

County Health Officer Jim Rutherford says vaccinations of front-line healthcare workers are complete. Now it's moving on to "Group One-B." It includes people 65 and older, who are at higher risk of dying from the disease. Rutherford says demand for the shots is high.

"All of the essential employees, coupled with staff within our school system, coupled with some of those populations, we're well into 60- to 70,000 residents."

Rutherford says it will take time to vaccinate them since supplies of the vaccines are still limited. If you're 65 or older, you can register at the county health department’s website. Educators and other essential workers can sign up through their employers.