Kalamazoo Event To Highlight Pandemic's Effect on LGBTQ Community

A Kalamazoo group is holding a rally for LGBTQ equality on Saturday. The event is being organized by OutFront Kalamazoo, a nonprofit that advocates for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights.

The event will feature a variety of speakers, including local and state officials. OutFront was unable to host Pride this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers believe that the rally will be a safer alternative.

“COVID really brought into stark relief the inequities of disparities and outcomes for LGBTQIA+ people, and particularly at the intersection of race and ethnicity, so we felt like this was the proper time to start that discussion to keep the momentum going,” OutFront Executive Director Amy Hunter said.

The Rally for Equality will be held in Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park from 11am to 2pm.