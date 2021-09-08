 New Beginning For Scottish Festival At Kindleberger Park | WMUK

New Beginning For Scottish Festival At Kindleberger Park

By 5 minutes ago

Athletes at the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival
Credit Kalamazoo Scottish Festival

The Kalamazoo Scottish Festival returns after a 2-year hiatus on Saturday, Sep 11 at a new location: Kindleberger Park in Parchment. It's been a chance to re-organize and re-think the annual event, says Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association Vice-President Lou Ann Schafer. She tells Cara Lieurance about what to expect on Saturday at the free festival, like Highland games, children's games, music, dance, demonstrations, food, and unique items sold by vendors. Tickets are still available for an end-of-day Ceilidh Dance at The Fountains in Parchment. Wearing a mask at the indoor venue is requested and recommended.


Kalamazoo Scottish Festival
Lou Ann Schafer
Kindleberger Park

