New Beginning For Scottish Festival At Kindleberger Park

The Kalamazoo Scottish Festival returns after a 2-year hiatus on Saturday, Sep 11 at a new location: Kindleberger Park in Parchment. It's been a chance to re-organize and re-think the annual event, says Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association Vice-President Lou Ann Schafer. She tells Cara Lieurance about what to expect on Saturday at the free festival, like Highland games, children's games, music, dance, demonstrations, food, and unique items sold by vendors. Tickets are still available for an end-of-day Ceilidh Dance at The Fountains in Parchment. Wearing a mask at the indoor venue is requested and recommended.

An interview with Lou Ann Schafer of the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.