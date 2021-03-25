Pet Food Bank Popular During The Pandemic

The Kalamazoo Humane Society says demand for its pet food bank has gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic. KHS says it gave out more than 50,000 pounds of dog and cat food and litter to pet owners in need in 2020. It distributed a similar amount the year before, but to a smaller number of people. Director of Community Connections Julie Barber told WMUK that during the pandemic, the pet food bank has seen many new customers.

“We did modify our hours a bit to accommodate more people,” she said, “and we have been helping a lot more people who have lost jobs and lost their income due to all the closures and businesses closing.”

Barber says the food bank will help those pet owners keep their animals.

“We’ll just help you feed it until you’re back on your feet,” she said. “You get to keep your pet and not have to give it up.”

The Kalamazoo Humane Society’s pet food bank is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.