WMU Cuts Pay for Faculty, Offers Early Retirement

The Trustees met virtually today to approve a contract extension with the faculty union.
Professors at Western Michigan University will take a 2.25 percent pay cut starting in July. That’s to help offset the university’s losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduction is part of a contract extension with the faculty union, WMU's chapter of the American Association of University Professors. 

Carol Weideman is the president of the WMU-AAUP, which approved the extension last week. Weideman says she hopes that having an agreement will help Western move forward.

"Not knowing the diagnosis is often worse than knowing what you’re fighting," she said. "Putting the contract extension in place is just one step in alleviating some of the unknown for the faculty and the administration."

Western is also offering early retirement to some professors and administrators.

The pay cut runs through June of next year. Nonunion staff at Western have had their pay scaled back by the same amount. 

