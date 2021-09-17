WMU Signs Contracts With Faculty, Instructors

The Western Michigan University Trustees have approved new contracts with the school’s faculty and part-time instructors after months of sometimes-contentious talks.

In a meeting at WMU's College of Aviation in Battle Creek today, Trustees also approved a contract with theater workers.

The new contract with the American Association of University Professors expires September 4, 2026, but with negotiations on wages and compensation starting in 2024.

The contract with the Professional Instructors Organization, which represents adjuncts at Western, will expire August 27, 2025 with new wage negotiations beginning in the third year of the contract.

Western has yet to reach an agreement with workers in the American Federation of County, Municipal and State Employees (AFSCME). This week AFSCME President Bryan Sutton said the university’s wage offer was too low. Members and supporters rallied outside the Bernhard Center Wednesday.