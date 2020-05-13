WMUK Wins Regional Murrow Award

WMUK’s Sehvilla Mann has been recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The story Kalamazoo Plank Road Was a Boon to Travelers, but a Bumpy Road for Investors, recently won a 2020 regional Edward R. Murrow Award. The entry won for feature reporting for small market radio in the association’s Region 7. That region includes Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

The story of the 19th century toll road was inspired by a question for WMUK’s monthly Why’s That segment. The wooden toll road helped travelers get between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. But research shows that plank roads were expensive to maintain and that increased train travel at the time made it harder to collect tolls. The feature originally aired on April 11, 2019.

Winners of the RTDNA regional Murrow Awards automatically move on the national round of consideration.