WMU's full-time faculty union will hold a no-confidence vote on President Montgomery

The WMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors is preparing to hold a vote on a "detailed resolution of no-confidence" in WMU President Edward Montgomery's leadership, Cathryn Bailey, president of the WMU-AAUP, said Friday.

Responding by email to an inquiry from WMUK, Bailey said the union agreed at an all-member meeting Friday to proceed with the vote. It will be held electronically, and Bailey said the union expects to share the results in a week.

WMUK recently reported on an AAUP working group's concerns about the university's course under Montgomery.

