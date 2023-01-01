Sunday at 3pm

"A Way with Words" is an upbeat and lively hour-long public radio show and podcast about language examined through history, culture, and family. Each week, callers join author/journalist Martha Barnette and lexicographer/linguist Grant Barrett in light-hearted conversation about language change, debates, and differences, as well as new words, old sayings, slang, family expressions, word histories, etymology, linguistics, regional dialects, word games, grammar, books, literature, writing, and more.