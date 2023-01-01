Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm

Fresh Air opens the window on contemporary arts and issues with guests from worlds as diverse as literature and economics. Terry Gross hosts this multi-award-winning daily interview and features program. The veteran public radio interviewer is known for her extraordinary ability to engage guests of all dispositions. Every weekday she delights intelligent and curious listeners with revelations on contemporary societal concerns.

In addition to Terry's fascinating interviews and features, Fresh Air's stellar roster of contributors includes interview contributor and fill-in host Dave Davies, who is also Senior Reporter for WHYY; classical music critic Lloyd Schwartz, who teaches in the Creative Writing MFA program at the University of Massachusetts, Boston; language commentator Geoffrey Nunberg, a linguist who teaches at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Information; rock critic Ken Tucker, who is critic at large for Yahoo TV; book critic Maureen Corrigan, who teaches literature at Georgetown University and is the author of the book So We Read On: How the Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why it Endures; television critic David Bianculli, founder and editor of the website TV Worth Watching; jazz critic Kevin Whitehead, writer for Point of Departure, and author of Why Jazz; David Edelstein, film critic for New York Magazine; critic at large John Powers, film and tv critic for Vogue and vogue dot com; world music critic Milo Miles; and rock historian, Ed Ward.