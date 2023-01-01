Friday at 8pm on Classical WMUK

"Pittsburgh Symphony Radio" proudly brings one of the nation's top-ranking orchestras to classical music lovers nationwide. Host Jim Cunningham and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra captivate audiences with works from the standard repertoire as well as by new composers in world premiere performances. As indicated by the thousands of letters fans send in each season, the PSO richly deserves its acclaim. "Pittsburgh Symphony Radio" — one thrilling concert after another!