Saturday at 8pm on Classical WMUK

Share the exuberance and excitement of the concert hall with audiences at home and on the go. SymphonyCast features full-length concerts recently performed by the best orchestras from around the world. This two-hour weekly program showcases material drawn from Europe's premier symphony orchestras and festivals (including several weeks each summer at the BBC Proms), along with U.S. orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Houston Symphony, and Minnesota Orchestra.