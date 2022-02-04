Sehvilla Mann named WMUK News Director

WMUK-FM is pleased to announce that Sehvilla Mann is our new News Director.

Mann came to WMUK in 2014 and has produced award winning journalism for the last eight years, including two regional Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. She has covered a wide range of stories on education, local government, environmental issues and housing. Last year, she worked with MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on a three-part series on efforts to address homelessness in Kalamazoo.

Mann has also been the host of WMUK’s popular Why’s That? segment that answers listener questions. They have included local history, voting and climate change.

Before coming to WMUK, Mann produced stories at the NPR and PBS affiliates in Bloomington, Indiana – WFIU and WTIU. She also reported for Free Speech Radio News, a national newsmagazine for community stations, and was a volunteer producer at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Mann is only the third News Director in WMUK’s history. She succeeds Andy Robins, who retired at the end of 2021. Tony Griffin was named the station’s first News Director in 1973 and led the department until his death in 1997.

