59th state House District

Carol Higgins says Michigan needs to address a widening gap between the rich and poor, improve education and infrastructure. Higgins has worked in…
State Representative Aaron Miller says he hopes to learn more and "do a better job" if he wins election for another term in the state House. Miller was…
Mike Moroz ran for state House two years ago, but this time it's an open seat since Representative Matt Lori cannot run again because of term limits. The…
Republican Aaron Miller says he wants to bring "common sense" solutions to the Michigan Legislature. The 27 year old teacher from Sturgis emerged from a…