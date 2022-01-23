-
The Primary Election on August 4 includes races in several southwest Michigan State House districts. WMUK spoke with MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette reporter…
-
Former Kalamazoo County Commission Chair Julie Rogers says opponents are trying to smear her as she campaigns for a seat in the State House. Rogers says…
-
Four Candidates running in two state House districts met Wednesday night for a candidate forum at Western Michigan University. Democrat Jon Hoadley and…
-
Mike Perrin says reviving education, limiting taxes and promoting job growth are the main reasons he is running for state House. Perrin is the Republican…
-
Jon Hoadley says he believes in a Michigan that "invests in people."Hoadley won the Democratic primary for the 60th state House District in August. He is…