66th state House districts

One state House district in Kalamazoo County does not have an incumbent running for re-election this year. But there are five primary candidates, three…
State House Candidate Greg Kolich says his campaign has three priorities – 100% pro-life, 100% pro-family and 100% pro-gun. Kolich, a machinist who served…
Van Buren County Commissioner Beth Griffin says she wants to bring her passion for community service to the state House. Griffin is one of three…
The 66th state House District will have a new Representative next year. Republican Matt Nilson hopes he is the one taking the oath of office. The district…
Annie Brown has been a teacher and serves on the South Haven School Board. Education and small business are major issues in her campaign. EducationBrown…
State Representative Aric Nesbitt is seeking another two year term representing the 66th state House district. It includes all of Van Buren County and…