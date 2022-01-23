6th circuit court

-
(MPRN-Undated) Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen has been chosen by President Trump to serve on the Sixth Circuit US Court of Appeals. Trump once…
(MPRN-Detroit) A federal appeals court says it’s too late to go back and re-hash the “Grand Bargain” that allowed Detroit to emerge from bankruptcy two…
(MPRN-Lansing) A man who was once hospitalized for depression cannot legally buy a gun in Michigan – at least not without a court fight. That’s the…
(MPRN-Undated) A federal appeals court has upheld Michigan’s emergency manager law. As part of the decision, a panel of judges held there is no…
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal appeals court took aim Thursday at Michigan’s sex offender registry law. The court ruled on a narrow legal issue, but suggested…
(MPRN-Lansing) The US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals says, in the age of the internet, the release of a suspect’s police booking photos can cause…
(MPRN-Undated) The US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed a First Amendment case filed against the Allegan Police Department by a group that…
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal appeals court says Michigan still has not fixed problems with its juvenile lifer law that was declared unconstitutional four…
(MPRN-Lansing) A group challenging Michigan’s emergency manager law is asking a federal appeals court in Cincinnati to order a trial in the case. The…
(MPRN-Cincinnati, OH) The US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the city of Troy’s decision to place a police officer on unpaid leave following his…