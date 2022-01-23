-
(MPRN) The ACLU of Michigan says ICE has misled a federal court about whether Iraqi detainees can go back to Iraq. In June of 20-17, ICE conducted raids…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) The ACLU of Michigan wants a Detroit judge to order immigration authorities to stop coercive tactics against Iraqi immigrants in its…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) A federal judge in Detroit has ordered hearings for hundreds of Iraqi detainees. They are being held by the Department of Homeland Security…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Families of detained Iraqis facing deportation are waiting on word from a federal judge in Detroit. They’re hoping the detainees will be…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The ACLU has asked a federal judge to release hundreds of Iraqis who are being detained by immigration authorities. The Iraqis are fighting…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) A federal judge in Detroit has ordered the government to provide immigration files to Iraqis being detained while they fight deportation.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan is facing a new lawsuit over same-sex couple adoptions. The ACLU says the state can’t let adoption agencies that take public money…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Lawyers for Iraqi immigrants facing deportation say the detainees are being subjected to abuse and intimidation. The case played out…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Trump administration will lift a ban on the military giving some surplus equipment to police departments, and some members of Michigan…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A controversial Grand Rapids police procedure can continue, for now. A Michigan Court of Appeals chose to not decide if the so-called P and…