-
Rachel Sykes says research shows that separating a child from their parent causes trauma. She says disrupting the connection point can have long-lasting…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan is facing a new lawsuit over same-sex couple adoptions. The ACLU says the state can’t let adoption agencies that take public money…
-
On today's WestSouthwest public-affairs show, hear a heartwarming story about the power of mentoring and adoption in a re-broadcast of WMUK's interview…
-
State Senator Margaret O'Brien says her vote against legislation to ban local governments from enacting ordinances to regulate employee wages and benefits…
-
Controversial adoption legislation on its way to Governor Rick Snyder would allow faith-based adoption agencies that take public money to refuse to work…
-
A state Senate panel has OK’d bills that would allow faith-based private adoption agencies that take public funds to turn away same-sex couples.The bills…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) There were celebrations in four Michigan counties where a year ago same-sex couples crowded into courthouses to get married. That was right…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House has adopted legislation that would allow faith-based adoption agencies to continue to turn away LGBT couples -- even if the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House is poised to vote Wednesday on legislation that would allow faith-based adoption agencies in Michigan to turn away couples…
-
Legislation that would allow faith-based adoption agencies to refuse to work with LGBT couples or anyone else based on moral or religious grounds is…