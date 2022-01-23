-
A documentary that debuted overseas earlier this year about America's "illiteracy crisis" will be shown Tuesday, June 20 in Kalamazoo -- the first…
Kalamazoo Literacy Council Executive Director Michael Evans says adult literacy touches issues such as workforce development, education and health. A…
This edition of WestSouthwest is a rebroadcast of a special program on adult illiteracy. WMUK's Earlene McMichael introduces us to Anthony Everson, who is…
The Kalamazoo Adult Literacy Council says not being able to read is an invisible impairment -- or at least one easy to conceal. That's why it is trying to…