-
The Portage Senior Center launched speed dating last summer for people 50 and older. It got the idea from a documentary about older adults who reduced…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan may do a one-time study looking at what kind of care seniors will need – and whether they can afford it. Republican Representative…
-
One in three adults over the age of 65 fall every year. It’s one of the leading causes of injury for older people. But balance can be improved and the…
-
Most people face challenges as they reach their retirement years. But those who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender face special problems. Two…