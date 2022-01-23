-
Gardeners and farmers are already thinking about the seeds they will plant in spring. They also think about those seeds throughout the winter, planning…
Problems with Monarch butterflies, honeybees and other pollinating insects are the theme of three events the Michigan State University Extension is…
Cooper Township has approved new zoning rules for solar farms and regular farms. The township says it has prospects for commercial solar plants and that…
(MPRN-Lansing) A Michigan department needs to do more to follow its own regulations on bottled water inspection. That was the message of an audit released…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder and state environmental officials have declared western Lake Erie is an “impaired” waterway that needs to be cleaned…
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NEF-nPjpJkA Southwest Michigan cider maker will use pigs to help combat pests in its orchard. Virtue Cider in Fennville…
Michigan’s new minimum wage law that passed in 2014 has left a lot of workers with more money in their pockets. It boosted the state minimum wage from…
This week, we’ve been looking at the changing lives of Hispanic workers in Michigan’s fields. Many are leaving the fields entirely. But others are…
Over the past few summers, Michigan farmers have run into a problem. The Hispanic workers they rely on to pick and harvest their crops seem to be…
Michigan’s $100-billion-a-year food and agriculture industry faces a crossroads. For decades, the system was steady. Farmers grew crops. Hispanic workers…