-
They auditioned from their bedrooms, basements, and backyards to join the WMU School of Music as choral students this year. Dr. Kimberly Dunn Adams, the…
-
The Twin Cities-based choral group Border CrosSing, founded by Dr. Ahmed Anzaldua, a graduate of Western Michigan University, will offer a free community…
-
Ahmed Anzaldua is a Mexican pianist/conductor who lives in Kalamazoo. In 2014, he visited Mexico to perform in one of the country's most prominent music…
-
Dr. Kim Adams and graduate assistants Ahmed Anzaldua and Joel Snyder want to let you know that opportunities exist for community members to sing with…
-
Ahmed Anzaldúa recently joined Cara Lieurance at WMUK in the Takeda performance studio to play music of one of his favorite composers: Federico…