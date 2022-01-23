-
The Air Zoo in Portage has a new traveling exhibit that takes a realistic look at what it's like to travel in space.The “Be an Astronaut” exhibit…
The Kalamazoo Air Zoo turns 40 this year. The aerospace museum plans to celebrate its birthday with several new exhibits. They include "Memories and…
A former Tuskegee airman says he and his fellow pilots suffered discrimination from their white counter parts, but ultimately proved they were as good as…
Three World War II era planes that were once at the bottom of Lake Michigan have found a home at the Air Zoo in Portage. It’s the only museum in the…
Justin Tomkowiak, 11, of Kalamazoo, can be a little shy. But when the topic turns to what he'll be when he grows up, he perks up. “An Italian-language…
The Smithsonian Institution exhibit about pioneering black aviators and astronauts soon leaves the continental U.S. for good, but people can still see it…
Portage’s Air Zoo invites people of all ages to marvel at its collection of remarkable flying machines. But Director Troy Thrash says the museum also has…
Thrash says he wants to partner with schools and local companies to show kids the careers they can have in science and how to get them.Thrash replaced Bob…