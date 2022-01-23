-
Harrington Elementary in Albion dramatically improved its suspension rate in its second year, a change the Marshall Public Schools district credits to…
The city of Albion is getting a new theatre space. Two vacant buildings downtown will turn into a multi-use facility for both Albion College and the…
It’s been about a year since the people of Albion gave up control of their school district. Voters agreed to let Marshall annex Albion’s struggling…
Few towns face a bigger decision next week than Albion. That’s when voters will decide whether neighboring Marshall should permanently absorb Albion’s…
The City of Albion hasn’t had it easy these past few decades. It was once a busy manufacturing town. By the turn of the century, though, all of its big…
Michigan’s 62nd House District will send a new representative to Lansing next year.Democrat Kate Segal currently holds the seat but can’t run again…
Underground tanks get special attention in state and federal environmental law.That’s because many of the substances people store in them – like gasoline…