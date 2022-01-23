-
The Village of Colon hosts its fifth annual "31 Flavors of Magic Festival" on Saturday, April 27, 2019. It's organized by the local chapter of the…
This past Halloween, two cities in Michigan both held séances to try to conjure the spirit of the famous magician Harry Houdini on the 90th anniversary of…
Recently the American Museum of Magic in Marshall had a secret visitor - a famous illusionist. Museum Administrator Keli Hindenach says she’s not allowed…
When you hear "magic," what image goes through your head? Probably a big theatre, with a man standing center stage. Tux, white gloves, top hat, you know…
The American Museum of Magic in downtown Marshall looks like any other storefront. But inside there’s a collection more eclectic and more thorough than…