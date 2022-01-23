Artist of the Month

-
Mennonites are a religious group known for living simply. They’re also famous for their colorful, handmade quilts - usually made with patterns that have…
We all have regrets. Things we should have done or said - and sometimes things we shouldn’t. It’s a part of life that we usually avoid talking about.…
For September's Art Hop, Kalamazoo artists Keyon Lovett and Alfield Reeves are coming together to show two very different aspects of the African American…
Flip through some of today’s popular magazines and you’ll likely spot artist and freelance illustrator Thomas Allen’s work. He’s famous for making pop-up…
On April 1st, artist and poet Aurore Uwase Munyabera will present a large exhibition of her work called "Iwacu," meaning "home", at Kalamazoo's Black Arts…
Nearly every part of Abigail Southworth’s life is devoted to art. She teaches it at Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Center for New Media. She designs…
On February 5th, as part of its annual storytelling festival, the Kalamazoo Valley Museum will feature a rather unique team: the father-daughter duo of…
Mark Brotebeck primarily paints portraits of famous musicians from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. Artists like Jerry Garcia and Bob Dylan.Of course, there are…
Geoffrey Simmons is only 18, but he’s already well on his way to becoming a full-time artist. It all started about three years ago when he began…
Quilts probably remind you of the blankets in your grandmother’s house, but a group of ten quilters from Kalamazoo’s Log Cabin Quilters are shaking things…