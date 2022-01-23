-
Monica Washington Padula is a trailblazer in Kalamazoo. The multi-instrument, classically trained musician and music educator of African-American and…
Kalamazoo leader Buddy Hannah was born in Miami. But by age 10, he found himself living on a farm in Georgia with his grandparents. Hannah, who is Black,…
There's a new collaborative stage production by Face Off Theatre Company and Queer Theatre Kalamazoo. WMUK's Gordon Bolar has this review of eLLe.Michigan…
Long before she was a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Paula Poundstone has been a standup comedian. She brings her act to the Tibbits…
Paula Poundstone says open mic night at a comedy club is the classroom to learn how to be a standup comedian. She says standup is about the relationship…
Who doesn't like movies? That's what Disability Network Southwest Michigan is banking on. For three months, it's showing critically-acclaimed films for…
Kalamazoo College visiting faculty member and guest artist Bianca Washington says the play Student Body has caused her to recall some experiences from her…
If you happen to walk into the M-89 Bar & Grill in Otsego on the third Sunday of the month, don’t expect to hear your favorite cover band. For ten years,…
The United States government does not have an agency in charge of arts and culture. But Adam Horowitz says some artists, activists and policy makers…
The future looks more certain and year-round for the Waterfront Film Festival now that they have a new permanent building in Holland.Festival co-founder…