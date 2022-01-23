-
WMUK's locally-produced arts and culture program, Arts & More, will end after April 27th. Our local show on books and writers, Between the Lines, will…
The Kalamazoo Male Chorus is celebrating its 90th birthday next month with a concert almost as big as its sound. The group will perform May 20th at 4 p.m.…
As of 2016, Michigan had the second highest number of Syrian refugees in the country. Many of those refugees are not yet fluent in English. This makes…
There’s something captivating about seeing two unlikely art forms together. Like watching a string quartet play Metallica. Next week, Wellspring Cori…
Staged in the round in the Kalamazoo Civic’s Parish Theatre, “Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods” attempts to tell the story of a refugee’s escape from a…
“Is it art?” It’s a question you’ve probably heard before, even if you don’t hang around in galleries. As part of Friday's Kalamazoo Art Hop, mysterious…
Sports are synonymous with America, and when you think of sports the first thing that may come to mind is football or baseball. But a new sport is growing…
As part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Latvian independence, Western Michigan University is hosting two days of Latvian music and art this…
Fans of Larry David’s TV show, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” may find something to like in The University Theatre’s “Fish in the Dark”. But David’s zany script…
It’s been 16 years since Detroit rock and disco band Electric Six released the hit single “Danger! High Voltage.” The band’s front man, who goes by the…