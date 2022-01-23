-
Kalamazoo's Planning Commission has rejected a proposal to rezone residential land near the Asylum Lake Preserve owned by Western Michigan University.A…
-
In May 2019, the City of Kalamazoo created "Natural Features Protection overlays" to protect sensitive areas. Three of them are residential parcels…
-
Activists, residents and students rallied on the outskirts of Colony Farm Orchard Friday afternoon -- there to protest the planned development of 44 acres…
-
A gathering at the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo on Saturday, May 18, invites residents to tour the green space, learn about its history and help…