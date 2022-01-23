-
When President Woodrow Wilson agreed to send American troops to northern Russia in 1918, it was only to guard stores in Archangel. But it didn’t take long…
Author James Carl Nelson says as World War I was winding down on November 11, 1918, fighting in northern Russia was getting more intense. He says it was…
Author Kevin Young says he started out writing about “why we deceive, and I ended up thinking about why we believe.” The result is the book Bunk: The Rise…
As a hospice chaplain, Kerry Egan says there are two questions she’s often asked: What are people’s last words? And what do people regret as they are…
Hospice chaplain Kerry Egan says watching a loved one die is hard. She says they may suffer in pain for a long time. But Egan says one benefit of having…
Kalamazoo author Mark Nepo says all spiritual traditions speak of the whole being greater than sum of its parts. He says while it’s presented differently,…
Mark Nepo says his book More Together Than Alone was 13 years in the making. The Kalamazoo author says he kept coming back to the idea of care and…
Author Kevin Young says P.T. Barnum didn’t invent the hoax, but he came close to perfecting it. The author of Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug,…