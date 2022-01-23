-
(MPRN-Lansing) Some lawmakers in Lansing are trying – once again – to tackle the state’s car insurance rates. Michigan’s rates are among the highest in…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature returns to the state Capitol Tuesday. This will be the first time lawmakers will convene since the collapse last week of an…
(MPRN-Lansing) A plan to overhaul the state’s auto insurance system failed late Thursday night. The bill would have gotten rid of the requirement that…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state is inching closer toward a controversial overhaul of its car insurance law. The House Insurance Committee passed a bill Thursday…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House Republican leader is still trying to get enough votes for an auto no-fault insurance overhaul, and he’s not having much…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state legislature held a marathon committee hearing on a bill to overhaul Michigan’s auto insurance law Tuesday. The committee heard…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s auto no-fault insurance will be a hot topic this week. Michigan’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the country.…
(MPRN-Lansing) A bipartisan group in Michigan rolled out a new auto no-fault insurance overhaul plan Tuesday. Republican Speaker of the House, Tom Leonard…
(MPRN-Mackinac Island) A new plan by state lawmakers to bring down Michigan’s expensive auto insurance rates is in the works. A rollout of the plan is…
(MPRN-Lansing) An unlikely alliance has formed to overhaul Michigan’s auto no-fault system. Speaker of the House Tom Leonard (R-DeWitt) and Detroit’s…