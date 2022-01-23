Barack Obama

-
(MPRN-Lansing) President Obama is endorsing Democratic candidates for Congress, and a Michigan candidate is among them. The president publicly endorsed 30…
(MPRN-Flint) President Obama flew from Washington to Flint Wednesday to meet with families affected by the city’s drinking water crisis, to check in on…
(MPRN-Lansing) Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is welcoming President Obama’s decision to visit the city next week. She says it will give the president a chance…
(MPRN-Lansing) Gov. Rick Snyder is asking the Obama Administration to change its mind and declare a major disaster in Flint. Snyder requested the…
(MPRN-Warren) President Obama was in Michigan on Wednesday to roll out new initiatives meant to boost job training and community college enrollment. The…
Illinois Wesleyan University Sociology Professor Meghan Burke says she studies how people talk and think about race, so the Tea Party was something she…
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is challenging President Obama’s executive order on immigration.According to a press release Tuesday, Schuette…
A Stanford University Drama Professor will speak Thursday night at Western Michigan University. Harry Elam Jr. is also a Vice-Provost at the school in…