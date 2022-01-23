battle creek air national guard base

-
This weekend, the Michigan Air National Guard base in Battle Creek holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new, cutting-edge mission. The fanfare follows…
-
(MPRN-Mackinac Island) Michigan’s political leaders are gearing up to defend federal military installations from future base closure efforts. They’re…
-
Since the terror attacks in September 2001, the U.S. has increasingly used un-piloted aircraft to watch, and often attack, those considered to be enemies.…
-
Battle Creek's Air National Guard Base is getting a new mission, but not the one that local leaders had hoped for. Battle Creek Enquirer reporter Jennifer…
-
Members of an Air National Guard unit in Battle Creek are back home after service in the skies over West Africa. Transport aircraft of the 217th Air…