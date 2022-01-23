-
Battle Creek Police officer Zack Burgess says one of the worst things about online bullying is that it’s hard to escape."It used to be where, you know you…
The City of Battle Creek has announced two occasions when members of the public can share opinions on who should be the city’s next police chief and other…
The City of Battle Creek says it’s investigating whether a police officer used excessive force when arresting an assault suspect more than a year ago.A…
Battle Creek Enquirer reporter Jennifer Bowman says City Manager Ken Tsuchiyama's resignation did not come as a surprise.Update: Battle Creek Mayor Dave…
Interstate 94 in Kalamazoo County is just a step away from being renamed in honor of a public safety officer killed in the line of duty. State lawmakers…