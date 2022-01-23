-
The spraying of aerial insecticides to combat Eastern Equine Encephalitis has beekeepers in West Michigan worried about the safety of their hives.An…
This time of year, it’s not unusual for bees to ruin your picnic. Except the bugs landing on your potato salad likely aren’t bees at all. Many people have…
Beekeepers from around the state and country will gather at Albion College today through Saturday for the annual Heartland Apicultural Society Conference.…
ArtPrize in Grand Rapids is usually swarming with people and this year it will be swarming with bees. Kalamazoo artist and beekeeper LadislavHanka has…
Despite the media’s out-pouring of articles about “colony collapse disorder” and about how pesticides are killing off bees, visitors to my organic…
The honey bee in the United States is suffering stress from pesticides, mites and what is termed Colony Collapse Disorder. Adding to that stress was this…