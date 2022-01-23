-
The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resumed in-person concerts this summer by holding outdoor performances in Bronson Park and at the Gilmore Car Museum. The…
-
Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 -- the "apotheosis of the dance," according to Richard Wagner - is the centerpiece of a virtual concert by the Battle Creek…
-
At 7:30 pm on Friday, Nov 20, Fontana will showcase the innovative American quartet Brooklyn Rider in an online concert. Known for its commitment to the…
-
In Beethoven's ballet The Creatures of Prometheus, Prometheus transforms "not-quite-living" people into fully alive humans with the gifts of art, science,…
-
Yesterday afternoon in Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College, pianist Igor Levit played the final three piano sonatas of Ludwig van Beethoven, Opp. 30, 31…
-
On October 4th, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven Lives Upstairs. A popular kids program about a young boy who lives below a…