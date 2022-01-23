-
(MPRN-East Lansing) Senator Bernie Sanders was in Michigan Thursday to campaign for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He criss-crossed the state with…
-
About 3,200 people turned out to hear Democratic primary candidate Bernie Sanders at the Wings Event Center Monday, one day before the Michigan primary.…
-
(MPRN-Undate) Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is taking aim at free trade deals like NAFTA and the recent Trans Pacific Partnership. He says they’ve cost…
-
(MPRN-Flint) Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders brought his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president to Flint, and said the city’s drinking water…
-
(MPRN) With the state’s March 8th primary fast-approaching, Presidential candidates are turning their attention to Michigan. Following a strong finish in…
-
(MPRN-Ypsilanti) More than 9,000 people packed Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center Monday to see Bernie Sanders speak. The U.S. Senator from…