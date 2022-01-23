-
A new approach to bike safety in Kalamazoo is on the agenda for a meeting Thursday, January 16. "Driving Change" is a public safety awareness campaign…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers in Lansing want to make Michigan roads safer. Republican Senator Margaret O’Brien (R-Portage) hopes to wrap up bills to make…
-
A pair of bills that are supposed to make Michigan’s roads safer for bicyclists are waiting for the Senate’s consideration.One would require students in…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Survivors of last year’s deadly bike crash near Kalamazoo testified Wednesday before a state Senate committee in support of safety…
-
Registration is still open for Third Coast Cycling's One-Day Ride Across Michigan. The League of Michigan Bicyclists started the annual event in the…
-
It’s been a little over a year since nine Kalamazoo bicyclists were struck by a pickup truck driver allegedly under the influence of prescription drugs.…
-
Hundreds of people took part in a memorial bike ride in Kalamazoo Wednesday evening. The event marked one year since an allegedly drugged driver plowed…
-
A resolution to improve local non-motor transport has bipartisan support on the Kalamazoo County Commission. Democrat Julie Rogers and Republican Dale…
-
Kalamazoo Strong started after a shooting spree that left six people dead and two seriously injured. Now the non-profit group wants to help families of…
-
One of the bicyclists injured in last week’s crash north of Kalamazoo has been discharged from the hospital. Bronson Methodist Hospital says Shelia Jeske…