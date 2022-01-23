-
(MPRN-Lansing) A liberal advocacy group wants to take Attorney General Bill Schuette to the Michigan Supreme Court. Progress Michigan’s lawsuit alleges…
(MPRN-Lansing) President Trump’s declaration that opioid abuse is a national emergency comes without a lot of new resources for states to deal with the…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is asking state Attorney General Bill Schuette for a formal ruling on whether it has the authority to…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Snyder is raising a lot of eyebrows by keeping the state health director at his post, even though he’s now facing criminal charges…
(MPRN-Flint) Two high-ranking state officials in Michigan face serious charges for allegedly keeping an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Flint a…
(MPRN-Lansing) A group marched on Governor Rick Snyder’s office Tuesday to call for faster work fixing Flint’s water system. About 50 demonstrators…
(MPRN-Mackinac Island) Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says his office is treating cases of fatal drug overdoses as murder investigations. He says…
(MPRN-Lansing) Law enforcement and pharmacists are working together to curb methamphetamine production in the state.It’s called the “Anti-Smurfing…
(MPRN-Undated) A federal judge has thrown out the state’s challenge to a Traverse City business that trademarked a highway sign. The company brands…
The Michigan Public Radio Network’s Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta says the current debate among Republicans in the Legislature boils down to “Which…