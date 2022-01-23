-
People who'd like to get into birdwatching have a chance to hear from experts in September.The Kellogg Bird Sanctuary near Gull Lake will offer its 13th…
-
A new project could help reverse a sharp drop in the number of birds in southwest Michigan.The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy won a $20,000 grant…
-
Anyone who has a hummingbird feeder – or the right kind of flowers - in their yard has probably wondered at the tiny birds they attract. But two…
-
The battle to protect two bird species in Michigan continues. The Michigan Songbird Protection Coalition is fighting proposals by the Michigan United…
-
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, bird watching is one of the fastest growing hobbies in the United States, second only to gardening. In…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A strain of bird flu that has devastated poultry farms across the Midwest has reached Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural…
-
While the population of the bald eagle in Michigan is stable researchers are concerned about what they're finding in the birds. Environmental Health News…