Composer David Colson, who founded the new music ensemble Birds On A Wire not long after joining the WMU School of Music in 2007, previewed the group's…
Birds on a Wire is the WMU School of Music's "Pierrot ensemble" with a core lineup of flute, clarinet, violin, cello and piano. The label comes from a…
Tonight's Birds On A Wire concert shines a light on just how much modern, avant-garde music is being created around us. Western Michigan University…
Composer Richard Lavenda has known Western Michigan University music professor David Colson for almost 35 years. They met at Rice University in Texas,…